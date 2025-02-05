Britain’s Lammy blasts Trump’s Gaza resettlement plan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, British Foreign Minister David Lammy reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s stance on a two-state solution, stressing the need to ensure a future for Palestinians in their homeland.

“We have always been clear in our belief that we must see two states,” Lammy stated during a press conference in Kyiv. “We must see Palestinians live and prosper in their homelands in Gaza and the West Bank.”

His remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump proposed a controversial plan to resettle Palestinians and take control of Gaza for redevelopment.

Speaking at a White House press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump described Gaza as a “demolition site” and suggested that its two million residents could be relocated to “various domains.”

While he did not specify exact locations, Trump floated the idea of resettling Palestinians in neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan. He also hinted at the possibility of deploying US troops to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction, vowing to create “thousands and thousands of jobs.”

The proposal was met with swift rejection from Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab nations, as well as the Palestinian leadership. Saudi Arabia issued a firm statement opposing any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

“Everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing it, and creating thousands of jobs,” Trump claimed, arguing that his vision would transform Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”