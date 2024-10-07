UK, Iraq discuss illegal residents, Middle East conflict

Shafaq News/ On Monday, British Foreign Minister David Lammy discussed the issue of Iraqi nationals residing illegally in the United Kingdom with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein during a phone call.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, “the talks covered a range of issues, including economic matters and a draft partnership agreement between the two countries. The handling of some Iraqis residing unlawfully in Britain was also a key topic.”

"The relationship between Britain and Iraq is strong and deep," Lammy said, expressing confidence that the ties will continue to develop and expand, according to the statement.

Lammy also addressed the situation in the Middle East, emphasizing that the British government is making efforts to mediate a ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon.

The UK’s PM reiterated that the UK is working diligently to avoid a broader war and safeguard Iraq from its potential consequences, noting that he is in constant contact with all relevant parties to de-escalate tensions.

For his part, Iraqi Foreign Minister Hussein stressed the need to prevent the escalation of the war in the region, warning that further conflict could lead to a "social, economic, and security disaster," urging influential countries to intervene and halt the violence in Lebanon and Gaza.

Hussein also extended an invitation to Lammy to visit Iraq.