Iraq’s Al-Sudani and UK Foreign Secretary agree on importance of “political transition” in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced his agreement with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on the need for a “political transition” in Syria.

“Important to speak with PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani today. We discussed Iraq's key role in ensuring regional stability, and agreed that a political transition, inclusive of Syrians' views, is needed for them to rebuild their lives,” Lammy posted on X.

Meanwhile, Al-Sudani's media office stated that he had received a phone call from Lammy, during which bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them were discussed, along with developments in the region and the impact of events in Syria.

During the call, Al-Sudani reiterated “Iraq’s steadfast position on the necessity of preserving Syria’s security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, as well as ensuring civil peace under the free will of the Syrian people,” emphasizing the need for major powers to “take responsibility for ending the tragedy in Gaza.”

For his part, Lammy expressed his government's anticipation of the PM's upcoming visit to the UK next month, highlighting opportunities to strengthen “constructive” partnerships for mutual benefit. He also reaffirmed “the commitments of the International Coalition toward Iraq across various fields,” acknowledging “Iraq’s pivotal role in maintaining regional security and stability.”