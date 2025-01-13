Ahead of London Visit: PM Al-Sudani eyes new Iraq-UK phase

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani confirmed that his upcoming visit to London is part of his government's commitment to strengthening the “strategic” partnership between Iraq and the UK, highlighting the “deep-rooted” relationship between the two countries.

Speaking during the regular session of the Council of Ministers, before departing later in the day for an official visit to the UK, accompanied by a high-level delegation, al-Sudani stated, "The visit comes at a critical time amid unprecedented and escalating events in the Middle East, which not only threaten the region but could also lead to broader conflicts,” adding that his meeting with King Charles III "holds significant symbolic value and reflects the long-standing historical ties between the two countries."

Regarding the Iraq-UK relationship, which has undergone “significant transformations” in recent decades, al-Sudani noted, “With Iraq achieving higher levels of security and stability, it is time to enter a new phase of sustainable economic partnership that aims to contribute to Iraq's development, diversify its sources of income, and offer expanded opportunities for the UK in Iraq's promising market, which holds significant human and economic potential.”

"The relationship between the two countries aims to expand cooperation across economic, trade, and cultural fields."

Al-Sudani also mentioned that his discussions with Sir Keir Starmer and senior UK officials will focus on supporting Iraq's “ambitious” plans to rehabilitate infrastructure and develop key sectors, especially energy, which remains the “backbone” of Iraq's economy.