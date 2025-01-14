UK’s Starmer and Iraq’s Al-Sudani to discuss Iraqi migrant returns agreement

Shafaq News/ British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to discuss a migrant returns agreement with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, during their meeting at Downing Street on Tuesday, reports said.

According to Bloomberg, Starmer has made reducing migration to the UK a priority and aims to streamline the processing of thousands of Iraqi migrants who arrive annually via so-called "irregular" routes.

"The deal will help dismantle the people smugglers' business model by sending the clear message that if you come here illegally, you cannot expect to stay,” Starmer stated. "Secure borders are a vital foundation of our plan for change, so I am also very pleased to get started on talks for a bespoke returns agreement between our countries."

Notably, approximately 16,499 Iraqis arrived in the UK between January 2020 and September 2024, crossing the English Channel in small boats, which accounted for 12% of all migrants during that period. While small boat arrivals account for less than a tenth of migrants to the UK—most of whom arrive through legal channels like work or student visas—they have become a focal point for anti-migration advocates, especially after net migration reached a record high of 906,000 by June 2023.

Tuesday’s talks will build on agreements signed by the Secretary of State for the Home Department Yvette Cooper during her visit to Iraq in November, which included financial support pledges to help Iraq combat human trafficking networks.

The British and Iraqi prime ministers will also sign a “partnership agreement” to secure investment projects and job opportunities for British companies in Iraq's water, energy, communications, and defense sectors, according to Al-Sudani’s media office. Valued at £12.3 billion ($15 billion), the agreement is part of a UK export package, with more details to be revealed after Tuesday's meeting.