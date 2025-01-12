Source: Iraq’s Al-Sudani to visit UK on Monday for talks on armed factions

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is set to make a one-day official visit to the UK on Monday to discuss the issue of Iraqi armed factions, a well-informed government source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News, "PM Al-Sudani will make an official visit based on a prior invitation and will discuss with UK officials the latest regional developments, Iraq's efforts to distance itself from conflict and war, as well as economic, investment, and armament issues."

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source added, "The Prime Minister will focus his discussions on security issues, emphasizing the Iraqi government's efforts to manage the security situation and control weapons outside state authority.”

"The Iraqi factions’ issue will be part of the PM's discussions, given the international interest in curbing their armament in the next phase," he explained.

Notably, Monday's visit comes just days after Al-Sudani concluded a one-day trip to Tehran, where he met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On December 30, 2024, Al-Sudani met with British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen to discuss preparations for his UK visit following an official invitation. Originally scheduled for early October 2024, the visit was postponed, with his media office citing "regional developments" as the reason for the delay.