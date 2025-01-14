“New Era”: Iraq’s Al-Sudani to sign strategic partnership agreement with the UK

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced, upon arriving in London, that he will sign a “strategic partnership” agreement with the UK to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Al-Sudani stated that the agreement marks the beginning of a “new era” in bilateral relations, along with the release of a joint statement on security cooperation between Iraq and the UK, according to AFP.

During his trip, Al-Sudani highlighted upcoming meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III, as well as discussions with representatives of major British companies.

On Monday, Al-Sudani departed from the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, heading to London for an official three-day visit to hold discussions on economic and security issues.