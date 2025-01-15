Iraqi PM, UK Home Secretary discuss security cooperation in London

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met with UK Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, at his residence in London.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, the meeting focused on mechanisms for joint cooperation in security, expertise exchange, and enhancing the capabilities of Iraqi security forces in combating organized crime.

The statement added that “discussions also emphasized collaboration in intelligence and information-sharing, building on the agreements established during Ms. Cooper’s visit to Baghdad last year.”

“Prime Minister Al-Sudani underscored that security cooperation and coordination between the two countries would follow a clear path within the framework of the Iraq-UK agreement, paving the way for addressing critical challenges of mutual interest,” the PM’s media office concluded.

Earlier today, the Iraqi PM arrived in London accompanied by a high-level delegation, in response to an official invitation from the British Prime Minister.

During his visit Al-Sudani met with King Charles III, and his British counterpart Keir Starmer, with whom he signed £12.3 billion agreement aimed at boosting bilateral ties in trade, industry, and security.

The package also included mine clearance, military base rehabilitation, and water and electricity projects.