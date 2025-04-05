+15,000 child deaths: Hamas accuses Israel on Palestinian Child Day

Shafaq News/ Marking Palestinian Child Day, Hamas accused Israel of waging a war that has killed over 15,000 children in Gaza.

The group reported that around 19,000 children have been killed and nearly 39,000 have lost one or both parents since the start of the war, demanding international accountability.

“These crimes will not expire with time.”

It also accused Israel of leveraging international inaction to escalate civilian attacks, urging human rights organizations to address what it described as “systematic violence against children.”

Arab media reported that at least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Saturday. In Khan Younis, a drone hit a food aid center, killing three civilians. Another drone attack in Gaza City’s Shujayea neighborhood reportedly claimed two more lives, while a woman was killed in Zeitoun, southeast of Gaza City. A Palestinian previously wounded in a strike on al-Nasr near Rafah died from injuries.

Media outlets also reported shelling in Deir el-Balah, Qizan Abu Rashwan, and surrounding areas.

The Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Council (PHROC), a coalition of 11 civil society groups, urged UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk to recognize Israeli actions in Gaza as genocide, asserting, “Israeli forces continue to kill Palestinians on a genocidal scale and create conditions of life unfit for human survival.”

📌PHROC address the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), @volker_turk to demand an appropriate response to Israel’s manifestly unlawful actions across the OPT, especially in the northern West Bank and #Gaza Strip! https://t.co/JtMx8PK38Q — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) April 4, 2025

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported at least 50,609 deaths and 115,063 injuries since the Israeli war began. The Government Media Office estimated that the total death toll has surpassed 61,700, with thousands still buried under rubble.