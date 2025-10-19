Israel strikes 20 targets in Rafah

Shafaq News – Gaza

The Israeli army struck 20 targets across Gaza following reports of “serious clashes” in Rafah, the army spokesperson declared on Sunday.

In a post on X, Avichay Adraee reported that militants had fired anti-tank rockets and targeted Israeli engineering vehicles tasked with dismantling “terrorist infrastructure” in the strip.

#عاجل 🔴 في وقت سابق اليوم أطلق مخربون قذائف مضادة للدروع وأطلقوا النار نحو آليات هندسية تابعة لجيش الدفاع عملت لتدمير بنى تحتية إرهابية في منطقة رفح بناء على شروط الاتفاق. ⭕️ لقد بدأ جيش الدفاع شن غارات من الطائرات الحربية وقصف مدفعي على منطقة رفح لإزالة تهديدات ودمرت عدة… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 19, 2025

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Israel had ordered strong action against “terrorist targets” in Gaza after an alleged ceasefire violation by Hamas.

Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire across all areas of Gaza and insisted it had no knowledge of any clashes in Rafah, which it described as “red zones” under Israeli control.

The airstrikes killed eight people and wounded three, bringing the death toll in Gaza since October 7, 2023, to 68,159, with 170,203 injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Hamas also called on the United States to “stop echoing the occupation’s narrative and focus on restraining Israel’s violations of the ceasefire.”

The ceasefire agreement, signed last Monday in Cairo, requires both sides to halt hostilities, withdraw troops from populated areas, and reopen border crossings for humanitarian aid.

Under the agreement, Hamas released all 20 remaining hostages held since October 7, 2023, in exchange for Israel’s release of 1,718 detainees from Gaza and 250 Palestinian prisoners.

