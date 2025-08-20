Hamas attempt to seize Israeli soldiers in Rafah

Shafaq News – Gaza (Updated at 13:30)

Hamas gunmen attacked an Israeli army position in Rafah, southern Gaza, and attempted to capture soldiers, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

According to Channel 14, at least ten militants tried to storm the post, prompting troops to open fire.

Army helicopters later evacuated three wounded soldiers to nearby hospitals.

Hamas confirmed the attack, stating that its armed wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, launched an assault on a newly established Israeli military site southeast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas said that a unit of fighters stormed the position, targeting several Merkava-4 tanks with explosive devices and Yasin-105 rockets.

The Brigades also struck houses where Israeli troops were stationed, using six anti-fortification shells and small arms fire before entering the homes.

“Our snipers killed a tank commander, and hit surrounding areas with mortar fire to block reinforcements,” the statement added.

The incident came just hours after Israel approved the mobilization of 80,000 reservists as part of a new Gaza City offensive. The campaign, named Gideon’s Chariots II, envisions “transferring civilians from combat zones to the south of the enclave before advancing,” Israeli outlets reported.

While Israeli authorities described the step as necessary “to dismantle Hamas,” critics cautioned that it could complicate hostage negotiations and increase domestic tensions.