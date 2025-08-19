Israel approves Gaza City occupation plans

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli media reported that Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir have approved plans to occupy Gaza City, following a decision by the security cabinet, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Katz and Zamir met at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv with senior officials from the Southern Command and the General Staff to finalize the operational details. The meeting also included the heads of military intelligence, operations, and representatives of the Shin Bet security agency.

Earlier, the Israeli government endorsed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan for the gradual reoccupation of the Gaza Strip, beginning with Gaza City. The plan reportedly envisions displacing Palestinians southward and encircling the city.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the latest ceasefire proposal presented by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, despite Hamas’s announcement of acceptance. The plan, modeled on earlier US initiatives, provides for a 60-day truce tied to phased exchanges.

The death toll from the Israeli war has risen to 62,064, with 156,573 wounded since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Since March 18, 10,518 people have been killed and 44,532 injured.