Israel intercepts rockets from Gaza, Yemen

Shafaq News/ Israel intercepted three rockets fired from Gaza and Yemen toward Israeli territory, the army announced on Monday.

The attack prompted air sirens to sound in areas surrounding Gaza, particularly in Sderot and nearby towns along Gaza's northern perimeter. Authorities confirmed that the military is currently investigating the reasons behind the alert.

The al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, claimed responsibility for firing a barrage of rockets targeting Sderot, Netiv HaAsara, Zikim, and other settlements along the Gaza border.

Israel’s air defense systems were also activated across central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, to intercept the Yemeni missile, triggering sirens and explosions in multiple areas. Defense officials confirmed that the rocket was successfully intercepted by the Arrow missile defense system before it entered Israel’s airspace, according to Israeli media reports.

Earlier, the Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes across the Gaza Strip and against vehicles in Gaza, reportedly linked to militant activities. Israeli military officials claimed that these vehicles were used by resistance groups in recent military parades.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza shared today a new statistic dedicated to children causality since October 7, reporting 15,613 deaths and 33,900 injuries.