Netanyahu rejects latest Gaza proposal

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the latest ceasefire proposal put forward by Egyptian and Qatari mediators to end the war in Gaza.

Citing an official from Netanyahu’s office, Israel's public broadcaster reported that the he refused to approve the “proposal which Hamas had accepted.”

The official added that Netanyahu dismissed what was described as a partial deal and insisted on the release of all hostages at once. “We will not leave any hostages behind."

Netanyahu's decision came hours after Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, announced that Hamas had given a very positive response to the Egyptian-Qatari proposal, affirming that the group’s reply closely aligned with terms previously approved by Israel.

Al-Ansari further explained that the proposal closely mirrored the plan circulated by the US special envoy Steve Witkoff. “What Hamas approved yesterday matches 98% of Witkoff’s proposal," al-Ansari said.