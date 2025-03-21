Israel kills Hamas military intelligence head in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israel announced the assassination of the head of the military intelligence service of Hamas in southern Gaza.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee revealed on X that the leader Osama Tabash was killed yesterday, noting that he also headed the group's monitoring andtargetingunit.

#عاجل 🔻جيش الدفاع والشاباك قضيا على قائد الاستخبارات العسكرية التابعة لحماس في جنوب قطاع غزة🔻هاجم جيش الدفاع والشاباك أمس وقضيا على الارهابي المدعو أسامة طبش قائد الاستخبارات العسكرية التابعة لحماس في جنوب قطاع غزة وقائد مديرية الاستطلاع والأهداف التابعة لها. 🔻وكان المدعو… pic.twitter.com/FHwd3wArlR — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 21, 2025

No immediate comment was issued by Hamas regarding the Israeli military's statement.

Yesterday, the Israeli army declared the assassination of Rashid Jajouh, the head of Gaza's general security.