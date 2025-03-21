Israel kills Hamas military intelligence head in Gaza

2025-03-21T19:21:26+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israel announced the assassination of the head of the military intelligence service of Hamas in southern Gaza.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee revealed on X that the leader Osama Tabash was killed yesterday, noting that he also headed the group's monitoring andtargetingunit.

No immediate comment was issued by Hamas regarding the Israeli military's statement.

Yesterday, the Israeli army declared the assassination of Rashid Jajouh, the head of Gaza's general security.

