War in Gaza: Rockets fired, Israeli airstrikes continue

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced the commencement of a ground operation in the city of Rafah.

According to an official military statement, Israeli forces have entered the Shaboura area of Rafah and expanded their operations in southern Gaza while continuing activities in the northern and central parts of the Strip.

Earlier today, Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for launching a rocket barrage at Tel Aviv, stating it was a response to "Zionist [Israeli] massacres against civilians."

The Israeli military confirmed detecting three rockets fired from southern Gaza, claiming that the air force successfully intercepted one projectile, while the other two landed in open areas.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades, praised the stance of Yemen for their direct support of Gaza despite the heavy cost. He stated, "Today, the rockets from Yemen intersected with those from Gaza in the skies over Tel Aviv, proving that Gaza is not alone." Abu Ubaida called on “the free people of the nation to join the battle to defend Al-Aqsa and continue supporting Gaza to break the enemy's strength.”

Israeli warplanes continued their airstrikes throughout the day on various areas in Gaza, particularly in Rafah and Khan Younis. Meanwhile, artillery shelling targeted multiple locations, including Gaza City and Beit Lahia in the northern part of the Strip.

The Gaza Government Media Office reported that the number of casualties from the Israeli aggression has risen to 591 deaths and 1,042 injured over the past 72 hours. “More than 70% of the victims are children, women, and the elderly, highlighting the direct targeting of civilians by the Israeli occupation.”

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, the resumption of fighting on March 18 has resulted in 506 additional deaths and 909 injuries. These figures contribute to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, bringing the cumulative toll since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023, to 49,617 deaths and 112,950 injuries.

Additionally, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee revealed on X that the army had killed two key Hamas figures: Rashid Jahjouh, head of the General Security Service, and Ayman Aslih, the commander of the Khan Younis area in Hamas' General Security Service.

#عاجل 🔻 بشرى سارة لسكان غزة: جيش الدفاع والشاباك قضيا على قائد جهاز الامن العام الحمساوي وارهابيين اخرين🔻هاجم جيش الدفاع والشاباك خلال الايام الأخيرة وقضيا على الارهابي المدعو رشيد جحجوح قائد جهاز الأمن العام الحمساوي والذي تولى منصبه بعد القضاء على سلفه المدعو سامي عودة في… pic.twitter.com/JOc7IO3akI — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 20, 2025

Protest Over War Resumption

For the second consecutive day, protests continued in Jerusalem, demanding the release of Israeli captives, rejecting the ongoing war on Gaza, and opposing attempts to dismiss Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Demonstrators began their march from the “Kiryat HaMemshala” government complex toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence. However, police blocked their path several hundred meters from the home, setting up barricades and using force to prevent them from advancing, using foul-smelling skunk water cannons to disperse the crowd. Officers also physically assaulted demonstrators and arrested several others.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid stated, “We strongly condemn the police’s conduct and the harm inflicted on Democratic Party leader Yair Golan,” inviting the commissioner to order “an immediate investigation into the incident.”

Former war cabinet minister Benny Gantz also weighed, “What we are witnessing in recent days did not come out of nowhere”, adding that “all of this is a direct result of an extremist government that has lost control and is focused on deepening societal divisions instead of fostering unity.”