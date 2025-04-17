Southern Gaza: Three Hamas fighters killed in Israeli operation

Shafaq News/ Several Hamas operatives were killed in southern Gaza, the Israeli army announced on Thursday.

According to a military statement, troops from the Golani Brigade conducted an operation in the newly established Morag Corridor between Rafah and Khan Younis, targeting a cell that had opened fire on Israeli forces the previous week. Three members of the cell were killed during the operation.

The troops also dismantled a Hamas training compound operated by the group’s Shaboura Battalion. The facility contained operational infrastructure, a weapons cache, and a mock Israeli tank used for combat simulations.

The army described the advance through the corridor as ‘’steady but measured’’, with forces progressing at a rate of approximately 1.5 kilometres per day.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed at least 61,715 Palestinians, including 17,495 children, and injured more than 111,000, according to Al-Jazeera’s tracker.