Iraq’s FM urges emergency Arab League meeting over Iran-Israel conflict

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Wednesday called for an emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers amid escalating regional tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein made the call during a phone conversation with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty.

The two diplomats discussed the latest regional developments, “particularly the recent shifts in the ongoing war against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its implications for regional security and stability,” the statement said.

Hussein, who currently presides over the Arab League summit cycle, proposed holding the emergency meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), set to take place in Istanbul early next week.

The minister stressed that the purpose of the meeting is to “coordinate Arab positions in light of accelerating events and face the current challenges in a spirit of collective and responsible engagement.”