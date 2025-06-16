In call with UK's Lammy: Iraqi FM warns of wider war

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein called on the international community to take steps to stop airspace violations and prevent escalation in the region, during a phone call with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, on Monday.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein underscored that Israel’s repeated breaches of Iraqi airspace represent a grave violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and international law, warning that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran could trigger severe regional and global consequences if not contained.

The Iraqi FM also stressed the importance of the UK’s diplomatic role in de-escalation efforts, either through the European tripartite coordination with France and Germany or in tandem with the United States.

For his part, Lammy affirmed the importance of preventing interference by armed groups and reiterated that the UK had not taken part in any military operations.

Lammy also noted that London was coordinating closely with Paris, Berlin, and Washington to unify positions on the crisis, urging all parties to return to negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

He warned against attacks on US or British forces in the region, regardless of the perpetrator, adding that any closure of the Strait of Hormuz would pose a major economic threat to the UK and Europe, likely driving inflation higher.