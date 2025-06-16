EU calls emergency foreign ministers meeting amid Iran-Israel tensions

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas called for a video conference of EU foreign ministers to address escalating tensions in the Middle East.

A spokesperson for the bloc confirmed the meeting will take place on Tuesday, with discussions expected to focus on sharing assessments, coordinating diplomatic outreach to both Tel Aviv and Tehran, as well as examining possible next steps.

Moreover, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the regional situation, reaffirming the EU’s commitment to peace, regional stability, and sustained diplomatic engagement aimed at de-escalation.

Von der Leyen also underlined that the EU has consistently maintained its position that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon, highlighting the urgent need for a negotiated resolution.

These developments come amid reports that the Israeli government has submitted a formal request to the United States, along with several European Union countries, for assistance in launching a military strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility. The site, located deep underground, is regarded as one of Iran’s most heavily fortified installations.