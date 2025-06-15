Iraq to hold emergency session over Israeli violations and Iran strikes

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s parliament will convene an extraordinary session on June 17 to discuss the Israeli attacks on Iran and breach of Iraqi sovereignty, according to the legislature’s media department.

The session is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m.

جدول اعمال الجلسة الاستثنائية الثلاثاء ١٧/ حزيران/ ٢٠٢٥https://t.co/DgFKFx9LcB pic.twitter.com/4Tji04j361 — مجلس النواب العراقي (@Parliament_iq) June 15, 2025

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi condemned the violations of Iraqi airspace, warning that exploiting Iraqi skies to launch hostile operations against neighboring countries sets a dangerous precedent.

“This serious transgression cannot be accepted,” Al-Mandalawi affirmed, adding that “it risks dragging Iraq into regional conflicts that do not serve its national interests and contradict its consistent stance in support of regional peace and security.”

He also urged the Iraqi government, along with the foreign and defense ministries and relevant authorities, to intensify diplomatic and legal efforts in follow-up to the official complaint submitted to the UN Security Council against Israel.

Earlier, independent lawmaker Amir Al-Mamouri told Shafaq News Agency that a formal request had been submitted to the parliament’s presidency to hold an emergency session amid escalating military tensions between Iran and Israel.

Tensions between the two countries sharply intensified on June 13, 2025, when Israel launched a surprise missile strike on Iranian territory. In retaliation, Tehran carried out a series of nighttime missile barrages over two consecutive days, targeting military sites and installations inside Israel.