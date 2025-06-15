Iraq activates air defenses at key oil field over security fears

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces deployed air defense systems near an oil field in southern Iraq, a security source reported on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that authorities positioned anti-aircraft defenses at the Bazarkan oil field in Maysan province as part of precautionary measures in response to ongoing regional developments.

“All oil fields and vital facilities across the country are equipped with air defense systems, which are either activated or repositioned in the field during periods of increased tension,” the source explained.

He added that the deployment is strictly for monitoring and protection purposes, stressing that there are currently no directives to use the systems unless unidentified objects posing an immediate threat to the facilities are detected.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Iraq to strengthen oversight of its borders and airspace during a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.