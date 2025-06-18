US hindering air defense advancements, Iraqi MP says

Shafaq News/ The United States of obstructing efforts to equip the country with modern air defense systems, a member of Iraq’s parliamentary Security and Defense Committee accused on Wednesday.

MP Ahmed al-Moussawi told Shafaq News that Israeli forces have repeatedly breached Iraqi airspace to hit Iranian targets, exposing a dangerous gap in Iraq’s military defenses. “The absence of missile defenses has turned Iraq’s skies into a vulnerability."

Baghdad recently signed a $2.7 billion deal with South Korea to procure the Cheongung II (KM-SAM) system, designed to intercept hostile aircraft and missiles, al-Moussawi revealed, noting that delivery has not begun, and deployment remains pending.

Al-Moussawi claimed the delay stems from longstanding US opposition. “Washington had previously vetoed air defense imports under successive governments,” he said, urging the current administration to press ahead with implementation and restore full sovereignty over Iraqi airspace.

In response to these concerns, Parliament formed a joint committee earlier from the Security and Defense and Integrity panels to examine the delays and summon responsible officials.

Since June 13, Iraqi airspace has become a transit zone for Iranian and Israeli missile and drone strikes, and Baghdad currently lacks the advanced capabilities needed to detect or intercept such threats.

To mitigate risk, Iraqi forces have deployed limited air defense systems at strategic locations, including the Bazarkan oil field in Maysan province, though a security official confirmed the systems are in passive monitoring mode and will only be activated if a direct threat emerges.