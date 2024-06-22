PM says Iraq to bolster air defenses as coalition mission winds down

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani vowed to bolster the country's air defenses as he inaugurated the new headquarters of the Iraqi Air Defense System.

The new center, equipped with a radar, is part of wider efforts to modernize Iraq's air defense infrastructure and ensure its ability to monitor and secure its airspace independently, the premier said.

The government has allocated nearly 5 trillion Iraqi dinars (around $3.4 billion) to support these efforts.

"The goal of preserving Iraq's security and sovereignty over its land, airspace, and waters is a key objective within the government's program in the field of defense and confronting security challenges," al-Sudani said, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance in the post-coalition era.

He added that Iraq would continue to counter terrorist threats and airspace violations, investing in early detection and warning systems, particularly for low-altitude threats.

The country is also looking to modernize its fleet of interceptor aircraft, he added.

Earlier this month, Iraqi armed factions have handed al-Sudani a 40-day deadline to end the presence of American troops in the country, threatening to resume attacks if their demands are not met.

The ultimatum comes after a lull in hostilities by Iran-backed armed groups against US forces in Iraq and Syria in early February. The lull followed a drone strike that killed three American troops in Jordan, prompting US airstrikes on targets in Iraq and Syria.

According to political sources, the armed factions are demanding a binding timetable for the withdrawal of US troops. Failure to comply, they warn, will lead to a resumption of military operations against American targets and interests in Iraq and the region.

In January 2024, Kata'ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militant group, announced a halt to its operations against US forces "to avoid embarrassing the Iraqi government," urging its fighters to adopt a "temporary defensive posture."

These developments come amid ongoing Iraqi government efforts to negotiate a US troop withdrawal from the country. A "Joint Military Committee" has been established to establish a timeline for the withdrawal.