Iraq’s Maysan among world’s hottest spots

Shafaq News/ Two locations in Iraq’s Maysan province ranked among the top 10 hottest places on Earth over the past 24 hours, according to data from Placerville Weather Station in California.

Ali al-Gharbi recorded a sweltering 46.7°C, ranking fifth globally, while Amarah, the provincial capital, registered 46.5°C, placing seventh.

The top three spots were dominated by Egypt, with temperatures reaching 47.1°C in El Kharga and South Valley University, and 47.0°C in Luxor.

Other entries in the list included Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, India, and Iran, all reporting extreme heat nearing or exceeding 46°C.