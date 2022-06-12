Report

Iraq and Egypt discuss military cooperation prospects in Cairo

Category: World

Date: 2022-06-12T16:02:47+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Defense Jumah Enad Saadoun met with his Egyptian counterpart, Major-General Mohammad Zaki, while on an official visit to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, Egyptian media reported on Sunday.

After a reception in the General-Secretariat of the Egyptian Ministry of Defense, Enad and his accompanying delegation held talks with the Egyptian side over a spectrum of issues of mutual interests. The talks focused on military cooperation and sharing the expertise of each country with the other. 

The Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian armed forces expressed his country's pride with the good ties with Iraq and the leadership's commitment to developing them. 

The Iraqi defense minister commended Cairo's influential role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, according to Egyptian media. 

The meeting was held in the presence of senior military officers from both countries, Iraq's ambassador to Egypt, and the military attache at the embassy.

