Maysan begins production of domestic use LPG

Shafaq News/ Maysan Oil Company (MOC) began production of liquefied gas (LPG) for domestic use, marking a first for Maysan Governorate, the company announced on Thursday.

The company said in a statement it had completed loading the first two tanks of LPG from its Gas Processing and Investment Project (GPP) on Wednesday and Thursday.

The project, implemented by China Petroleum Engineering Construction Corporation (CPECC) with a capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day, is expected to produce 850-1200 tons of LPG daily.

"This achievement is the first of its kind in the production of cooking gas in Maysan Governorate," the statement said.

Maysan Oil said 200 tons per day will be allocated to the Maysan branch of the Gas Filling and Services Company, with the remainder distributed to centers in Wasit, Baghdad, and Diyala.