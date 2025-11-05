Iraq among top Middle Eastern suppliers of LPG to India

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked among the seven dominating Middle Eastern suppliers that provided more than 94% of India’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports in October, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Platts unit.

Platts’ data showed the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain collectively exported 2.201 million metric tons of LPG to India.

LPG—a mix of propane and butane that becomes liquid under pressure—is used for cooking, heating, vehicles, and industrial purposes. Naturally colorless and odorless, it is blended with additives to make leaks detectable.

India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, relies on imports for more than 85% of its crude needs, sourcing supplies from over 30 countries.