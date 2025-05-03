Subba output jumps after 18-month shutdown

Shafaq News/ Iraq's state-run Dhi Qar Oil Company has resumed operations at the northern processing station in the Subba (Saba) oil field after a shutdown lasting nearly a year and a half.

In a statement, the company said that its Director General, Saeed Zgair Shalagha, relaunched the station on Saturday following the completion of technical upgrades aimed at enhancing oil quality and production efficiency.

“Our teams are now operating wet oil units that enable us to meet specifications suitable for integration into the national pipeline system,” he said.

The company noted that the northern station will help ramp up daily production to 20,000 barrels per day by enabling eight wells in the northern zone, in addition to ongoing output from active wells at the central station.

Discovered in 1975 and intermittently active since the late 1980s, the Subba oil field is considered one of the major fields in southern Iraq, with estimated reserves of 1.13 billion barrels of crude.