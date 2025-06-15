Iraq rejects airspace violations amid Iran-Israel escalation

Shafaq News/ Iraq is pushing back against the use of its airspace for military operations amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, warning of the potential fallout from the escalating conflict.

Speaking to Shafaq News, independent lawmaker Amir al-Maamouri revealed that a motion backed by more than 50 members of parliament called for an emergency session to examine what he described as “rapidly unfolding regional developments.”

The planned session is expected to address Iraq’s position on the Iran-Israel confrontation, alongside reports of airspace violations by what al-Maamouri referred to as “the Zionist entity.”

The matter was also raised by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani during a meeting on Sunday with European Union Ambassador to Iraq Thomas Seiler. A statement from the prime minister’s media office described Israel’s recent strike on Iranian territory as a direct threat to Iraq’s security, firmly rejecting any breach of national sovereignty.

Al-Sudani also reaffirmed Iraq’s adherence to a policy of neutrality and maximum restraint in regional conflicts, underscoring that Baghdad’s priority remains the protection of its citizens and the safeguarding of national interests.

In turn, Ambassador Seiler welcomed Iraq’s balanced diplomatic approach and commended its efforts to maintain internal stability and support broader regional security.

Tensions escalated on June 13 when Israel launched a surprise missile strike on targets inside Iran. Tehran responded later that night with a wave of missile attacks over two consecutive nights, targeting Israeli military positions and infrastructure.