True Promise III rocks Israel as Iran retaliates for infrastructure attacks

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a new wave of missile and drone strikes on Israel early Sunday under Operation “True Promise III”, in direct retaliation for Israeli air raids that struck Iranian nuclear, military, and oil infrastructure.

The IRGC’s Aerospace Force confirmed the large-scale operation in an official statement, declaring it a response to what it described as the “renewed aggression by the Zionist entity” on Iranian soil. The attack reportedly involved both ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in a “joint offensive with high firepower,” with further operational details to be released soon.

According to Mehr News Agency, the operation carried the symbolic mobilization code “Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib” refers to a revered figure in Shia Islam, while the timing on the eve of Eid al-Ghadir—a significant Shia holiday commemorating the Prophet Muhammad’s appointment of Ali as his successor—was seen as symbolically charged.

Mehr also reported the use of hypersonic missiles along with Emad and Kheibar-class projectiles, claiming that multiple layers of Israel’s air defense were penetrated. The attacks reportedly targeted areas in Haifa and Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military acknowledged incoming Iranian missile barrages in the north, including strikes on Haifa, which killed three people and injured others, according to initial assessments.

In retaliation, the Israeli Air Force launched a strike on a major fuel depot in western Tehran, specifically in the Shahran district, according to Israel’s state broadcaster. The strike caused massive explosions and a widespread fire. Iranian officials have not yet issued a formal statement on casualties or damage.

This exchange marks the most dangerous escalation in the ongoing Israel–Iran confrontation. Less than 48 hours earlier, Israel carried out coordinated precision strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, reportedly killing several top IRGC commanders, including the Air Force operations chief and officials linked to Iran’s missile and nuclear programs.