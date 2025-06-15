Pakistan Senate unanimously backs Iran in Israel standoff

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Pakistan’s Senate unanimously approved a resolution backing Iran in its confrontation with Israel.

The Senate vote followed remarks by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, who reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran, describing it as both a neighbor and a “brotherly nation.”

In his address, Asif urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an emergency summit to help shape a unified response among Muslim countries. He also underlined Pakistan’s longstanding position on Israel, noting that the country has never recognized it nor maintained diplomatic ties.

Islamabad’s stance comes amid regional backlash over Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, a series of strikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites. The attacks resulted in the deaths of senior commanders from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and several scientists, prompting strong condemnation from across the region.

Iran responded with True Promise 3, launching hundreds of drones and missiles in what it described as the largest direct strike on Israeli territory to date. The exchange marks a significant escalation between the two countries.