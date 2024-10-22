Iraq opens embassy in Croatia to bolster bilateral ties and expand cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Foreign Minister (MoFA) Fuad Hussein inaugurated Iraq’s new embassy in the Croatian capital, Zagreb.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the opening ceremony was attended by Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Radman, Croatian Ambassador to Iraq Ivan Jurcevic, and other senior Croatian officials, including the head of the Economic Department, Irena Alajbeg, and the head of the Africa and Middle East Department, Tamara Kropski. Arab ambassadors accredited to Croatia were also in attendance.

In his address, Minister Hussein emphasized that "the opening of the embassy reflects the deep ties between the two friendly countries and comes as part of Iraq’s successful foreign policy on both regional and international levels, as well as progress in multilateral cooperation."

He expressed Iraq’s desire to enhance its relations with Croatia, noting that “expanding Iraq’s diplomatic presence abroad is a cornerstone of its foreign policy goals.” Hussein reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to fostering ties with Croatia in various fields, particularly in politics, economics, science, and culture.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister noted that “strengthening the friendship between Baghdad and Zagreb aims to foster broader cooperation across different sectors, leading to mutual benefits…relations between the two countries are on an upward trajectory and that this will open more opportunities for collaboration, particularly with Croatian companies active in Iraq’s construction and energy sectors.”

Hussein added that the Iraqi government welcomes foreign companies from friendly nations, particularly Croatian firms, to invest in Iraq. "Iraq possesses abundant natural resources and a strategic location that makes it a hub for global trade, further reinforcing its pivotal role in the Middle East and beyond."

The minister also praised Croatia’s active role in supporting Iraq during its fight against terrorist groups, including providing military advisers through the International Coalition and offering strategic military counsel.