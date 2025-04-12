Iraq, Venezuela vow to deepen energy ties

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto on Saturday pledged to expand cooperation, while urging closer coordination to stabilize global oil markets, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) in Turkiye, “focused on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, and investment," the ministry said in a statement, adding that both sides "highlighted the importance of joint coordination to support the stability of global oil markets in a way that serves the interests of producers and consumers alike."

Hussein said Iraq was eager to deepen its relationship with Venezuela, particularly through partnerships involving oil companies and high-potential economic sectors. He underscored "the importance of enhancing private sector collaboration between the two countries."

Gil Pinto reaffirmed Venezuela’s commitment to expanding dialogue with Baghdad and extended a formal invitation to Hussein to visit Caracas. He welcomed continued talks in the Venezuelan capital to explore “new avenues for cooperation.”

The two ministers also reviewed regional and global issues of mutual concern, stressing the need for political solutions to conflicts and the respect for national sovereignty as essential pillars for stability in both the Middle East and Latin America.