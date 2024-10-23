Iraq calls on European countries to repatriate nationals from al-Hol camp

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, on Wednesday urged several European nations to repatriate their nationals held in Syria's al-Hol camp, which houses families of ISIS members.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Hussenin met with the Croatian Defense Minister, Ivan Anušić at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Zagreb, and “the two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in military and security fields.”

“FM Hussein emphasized the importance of collaboration with the Croatian Defense Ministry to share expertise and enhance Iraq's defense capabilities, including cooperation on demining efforts,” stressing the need for mutual visits by specialists from both countries to deepen this partnership.

Addressing regional developments, Hussein warned of “the growing threat posed by the escalating conflict in Gaza and Lebanon, emphasizing its potential to destabilize the region and impact the global economy.”

For his part, Croatian Defense Minister Anušić expressed his commitment to bolstering coordination with Iraq and announced plans for an official visit to Baghdad soon, where he will meet with Iraqi government officials to discuss military issues of mutual interest.

During his visit to Croatia, Hussein inaugurated, on Monday, Iraq’s new embassy in Zagreb.