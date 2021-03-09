Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A seventh Iraqi died by shots to head in Al-Hol Camp

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-09T19:27:34+0000
A seventh Iraqi died by shots to head in Al-Hol Camp

Shafaq News / The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) found, on Tuesday, the body of an Iraqi refugee in Al-Hol camp in the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, this morning, Seif Abdul Ajel, 22, was found killed by shots to head and chest in Al-Hol Camp.

This is the seventh killing case among Iraqi refugees since the beginning of this March.

He indicated that “ISIS cells could be behind the killings’ operations.”

Al-Hol camp is located in Al-Hasakah Province; it houses families of ISIS fighters under the protection of the Kurdish-led administration in Syria's northeast.

The camp alone houses nearly 65,000 people, including about 28,000 Syrians, 30,000 Iraqis and some 10,000 other foreigners of many nationalities, according to U.N. estimates.

related

Israel strikes widely in Syria

Date: 2020-12-25 06:50:42
Israel strikes widely in Syria

Save the children: 700,000 children in Syria risk hunger

Date: 2020-09-29 14:14:24
Save the children: 700,000 children in Syria risk hunger

Syrian Forces bomb pro-Turkish factions’ sites in Idlib

Date: 2021-01-12 16:30:47
Syrian Forces bomb pro-Turkish factions’ sites in Idlib

Air Strikes in Syria kill Pro-Iranian Fighters, the Syrian Observatory said

Date: 2020-11-26 15:53:34
Air Strikes in Syria kill Pro-Iranian Fighters, the Syrian Observatory said

Autonomous Administration seized places controlled by the Syrian government in northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-02-15 10:59:59
Autonomous Administration seized places controlled by the Syrian government in northeastern Syria

Russian police patrols Northeastern Syria near the Turkish borders

Date: 2021-02-27 12:48:23
Russian police patrols Northeastern Syria near the Turkish borders

At least nine died in Israeli “aggression” in Syria

Date: 2020-12-25 08:31:58
At least nine died in Israeli “aggression” in Syria

Clashes in the Syrian Desert resulted in 90 dead

Date: 2020-10-07 19:30:43
Clashes in the Syrian Desert resulted in 90 dead