Iranian FM in Baghdad: We don’t fear war, ready for any situation

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi praised Iraq's position of not allowing its airspace to be used for attacks on Iran.

In a joint press conference in Baghdad with the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Araghchi emphasized that the region is going through a sensitive phase, where the likelihood of clashes and heightened tensions is significantly increasing.

Araghchi attributed this to “the crimes committed by the Zionist entity in Gaza, which have had repercussions in Lebanon and could potentially spread to other countries in the region, posing a danger to them.”

The Iranian FM called for confronting and countering "Zionist campaigns and attacks," stressing the need to protect the Palestinian and Lebanese people. He clarified that Iran does not seek escalation or war, but it is ready to handle any situation, whether in times of war or peace.

"Iran does not fear war, but it does not desire it."

Earlier today, Araghchi arrived in Baghdad for a brief official visit, during which he will meet with his Iraqi counterpart, President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Following his visit to Iraq, Araghchi will head to the Omani capital, Muscat, to continue the regional consultations he began last week.

On Saturday, an Iraqi source told our agency that Araghchi’s visit to Baghdad aims to discuss regional security developments and emphasize the importance of preventing the escalation of conflict.

Recently, the Iranian foreign minister visited Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon as part of consultations and coordination to halt the Israeli aggression and genocide in Gaza and Lebanon.