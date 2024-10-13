Iranian FM in Baghdad: Will do our utmost to keep the region away from the specter of war

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Sunday that his country, along with the Iraqi government, will do its utmost to keep the region “away from the specter of war.”

Upon his arrival in Baghdad, Araghchi told reporters, "We do not want war, nor do we want provocations, but we are fully prepared to confront them."

"We highly appreciate the positions of the Iraqi government, the religious authority, and the Iraqi people in their rejection of war against Gaza and Lebanon, as well as their supportive efforts for both peoples," he added.

Earlier today, Araghchi arrived in Baghdad for a brief official visit, during which he will meet with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Following his visit to Iraq, Araghchi will head to the Omani capital, Muscat, to continue the regional consultations he began last week.

On Saturday, an Iraqi source told our agency that Araghchi’s visit to Baghdad aims to discuss regional security developments and emphasize the importance of preventing the escalation of conflict.

Recently, the Iranian foreign minister visited Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon as part of consultations and coordination to halt the Israeli aggression and genocide in Gaza and Lebanon.