Iranian FM to visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar ahead of US talks

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday, followed by a stop in Qatar, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

According to the statement, Araghchi will begin his regional tour in Riyadh, where he is expected to hold "important talks" with senior Saudi officials. He will then travel to Doha to attend the Arab-Iranian Dialogue Conference on May 10-12.

The visit comes ahead of the anticipated fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, as well as the upcoming visit by US President Donald Trump to the region, which includes stops in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.