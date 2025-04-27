Saudi Arabia, Qatar pay Syria’s $15M arrears to World Bank

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia and Qatar announced, on Sunday, that they have paid Syria’s outstanding arrears to the World Bank, totaling $15 million.

In a joint statement, the two countries said that as part of the ongoing efforts by Saudi Arabia and Qatar to support the recovery of the Syrian Arab economy, and in light of discussions held during the Syria Roundtable Meeting on the sidelines of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, the Ministries of Finance in both Saudi Arabia and Qatar have announced the settlement of Syria’s arrears to the World Bank Group.

The statement added that this payment will enable the World Bank Group to resume its support and activities in Syria after a suspension of more than fourteen years. It will also allow Syria to receive allocations from the World Bank soon to support critical sectors, alongside technical assistance that will contribute to rebuilding institutions, enhancing capacity, and developing and reforming policies to drive the country’s development process forward.

The two countries also called on international and regional financial institutions to swiftly resume and expand their developmental activities in Syria and to join efforts in supporting the aspirations of the Syrian people for a promising future of dignity and prosperity, which will contribute to regional stability and growth, according to the statement.