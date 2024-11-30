Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss regional developments following renewed tensions

Shafaq News/ Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call on Saturday from his Syrian counterpart, Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh, to discuss the evolving situation in the region, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced.

During the call, the two ministers addressed the latest developments and ongoing efforts to address regional challenges, the ministry said in a statement.

The discussions come at a "sensitive" time following years of estrangement between the two nations as armed opposition groups advance in northern Syria, particularly in Aleppo, where they have reportedly seized 75% of the city.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty also spoke with Syrian FM Sabbagh on Saturday, reaffirming Egypt’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and its national institutions.

Abdel Aty emphasized the importance of Syria’s role in ensuring “regional stability, combating terrorism, and maintaining the country’s territorial integrity.”

On Friday, armed groups and factions, mainly Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham launched a surprise assault on government-held areas in Aleppo, the fiercest attack in years. The offensive, supported by heavy shelling, allowed the factions to re-enter Aleppo for the first time since Syrian government forces recaptured the city in 2016.

The opposition’s swift campaign also enabled them to seize control of Saraqib, a strategic city in Idlib Province.