Abdollahian reports positive Saudi statements towards Syria

Shafaq News / Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, announced positive statements from Saudi Arabia towards Syria today, Wednesday.

He stated that he will discuss these with Syrian officials during his visit to Damascus. Abdollahian, leading a high-level delegation, arrived in the Syrian capital to meet with senior Syrian officials.

Abdollahian mentioned that, given the new developments in the region and the positive shift in relations, he received positive remarks from Saudi authorities about Syria during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia. He further indicated that they would also discuss matters of mutual, regional, and international interest.

Following up on agreements reached between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during Raisi's recent visit to Damascus, and the subsequent visit of a political and economic delegation from Syria to Tehran, are among the other objectives of the visit.

Notably, Arab League member states agreed in May of last year to Syria's return to the organization after an 11-year absence. Additionally, Syrian Ambassador Hossam Eddin Ala presented his credentials as Syria's representative to the Arab League's Secretary-General.

Ala has previously served as Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva for eight years. He also held the position of Syria's accredited ambassador to the Vatican, as well as serving as Syria's ambassador to Spain. He worked at Syria's mission to the United Nations in New York between 1996 and 2001.