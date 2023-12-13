Abdollahian and Saudi counterpart discuss Tehran-Riyadh bilateral relations

Shafaq News / Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan discussed bilateral relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the latest developments in Gaza in a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday.

Referring to the recent meeting between the Iranian president and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Amir-Abdollahian thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the meeting of Islamic and Arab leaders in Riyadh to discuss Palestine.

The top Iranian diplomat considered Iran and Saudi Arabia to be two very important and influential countries in the region and expressed his satisfaction with the progress of political relations, emphasizing the necessity of developing economic and trade relations between the two countries.

He added that Iran is ready to strengthen the relations between the two countries in various fields.

Amir-Abdollahian also referred to the developments in Palestine and the continuation of war crimes and genocide by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, and stressed the need for joint efforts between the two countries as well as Islamic countries and the region to exercise immense pressure on Tel Aviv and the US government to immediately stop the aggression and allow sending immediate humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

Faisal bin Farhan, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the meeting and emphasized that the relations between the two countries are in the right direction, saying that, "We are witnessing a positive trend in bilateral relations and we welcome the development of relations between the two countries."

Referring to the development of political relations between the two countries, the top Saudi diplomat said that "fortunately, contacts and talks continue in other fields, and economic ministers have also started their talks and contacts, and Saudi Arabia welcomes this trend."

He further considered the existence of various cooperation documents between the two countries in various fields as a strength in bilateral ties between the two countries and said that "we welcome the follow-up and implementation of these documents."

Saudi Arabia's minister expressed happiness with the presence of President Raeisi of Iran at the summit of Islamic and Arab countries which was held in his country and the positive meeting between the Saudi Crown Prince and the Iranian president in Riyadh.

(Mehr News)