Saudi Arabia calls for unity and support in Syria to prevent “chaos and division”

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Saudi Arabia warned of the potential for Syria to descend into “chaos and division,” reaffirming its support for the Syrian people and their choices.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed satisfaction with the “positive steps taken to ensure the safety of the Syrian people, prevent bloodshed, and preserve the institutions and resources of the Syrian state.”

The statement emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to standing by the Syrian people and their choices during this critical juncture in Syria's history. It called for concerted efforts to maintain Syria's unity and the cohesion of its people.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its support for all measures that would achieve security and stability in Syria, safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

The Kingdom also urged the international community to “stand by the Syrian people and cooperate in all efforts that serve Syria and fulfill the aspirations of its people, without interfering in its internal affairs,” calling for support to help Syria overcome the “long years of suffering that have claimed hundreds of thousands of innocent lives and displaced millions, during which foreign factions imposed external agendas on the Syrian people.”

“It is time for the Syrian people to enjoy the dignified life they deserve and to contribute, with all their components, to shaping a prosperous future marked by security, stability, and prosperity,” the Kingdom continued, affirming that Syria should return to its natural position in the Arab and Islamic worlds.