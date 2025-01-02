High-level Syrian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to open "new and bright chapter" in relations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a high-level Syrian delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia to “open a new chapter” in relations between Damascus and Riyadh.

A Saudi delegation had previously visited the Syrian capital, Damascus, and met with Syria’s new leader, Ahmad Al-Sharaa.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Shaibani wrote on X, "I have just arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, accompanied by Minister of Defense Murhaf Abu Qasra and Head of General Intelligence Service Anas Khattab."

"Through this first visit in the history of free Syria, we aim to open a new and bright chapter in Syrian-Saudi relations,” he added.

The delegation was greeted by Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Walid al-Khreeji upon its arrival at King Khalid International Airport.

On Monday, Shaibani announced that he had received an official invitation from his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, to visit the Kingdom.

The Syrian delegation's visit coincided with the arrival of the first Saudi humanitarian aid flight at Damascus International Airport, carrying 28 tons of medical, relief, and shelter supplies.

Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, Adviser to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, confirmed that a land bridge would follow this airlift in the coming days to deliver additional “urgent relief” to Syrians. This move aims to "alleviate the difficult situation," according to Saudi authorities.