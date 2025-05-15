Trump's Gulf tour wrapped in Abu Dhabi

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US President Donald Trump arrived in Abu Dhabi, concluding a Gulf tour that included visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Trump at the airport, where an official reception took place.

The UAE state news agency described the visit as a ‘’significant step’’ in advancing strategic ties, highlighting efforts to deepen cooperation across trade, investment, and defense. It also noted that relations between the two countries span nearly 50 years, with the UAE remaining Washington’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa.

Trump’s visit to Abu Dhabi followed meetings in Riyadh and Doha.

In Saudi Arabia, he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks on defense coordination, energy projects, and regional developments. Trump also held discussions with Syria’s transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a day after he announced the lifting of US sanctions on the country.

In Qatar, Trump welcomed a Qatari pledge to invest $10B in expanding the US Al Udeid Air Base, describing the move as a sign of a long-term partnership. The investment is expected to fund infrastructure upgrades, improve joint operations, and expand military training programs.

Discussions in Doha also covered economic cooperation and regional security frameworks, including shared interests in counterterrorism and partnerships involving Turkiye.