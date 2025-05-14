Trump, Qatari Emir seal $200B aviation deal in historic Doha visit

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani finalized, on Wednesday, a suite of high-profile agreements in Doha, during the first visit by a sitting American president to Qatar in over two decades.

The accords followed a series of high-level talks focused on deepening strategic ties and strengthening regional security cooperation. Among the key outcomes was a major aviation deal: Qatar Airways committed to acquiring more than 160 Boeing aircraft, a transaction Trump valued at over $200 billion.

The two nations also outlined expanded defense collaboration, signing a letter of intent for broader military coordination, a formal offer concerning MQ-9B unmanned aerial systems, and a joint declaration of strategic alignment.

Following the closed-door talks, Trump framed the encounter as a milestone, noting that US-Qatar relations are “entering a new phase.” He commended Emir Tamim’s leadership, describing the discussions, which covered the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Iranian regional activities, and bilateral trade, as “a very interesting couple of hours.”

In turn, Emir Tamim described the meetings as “productive,” emphasizing Qatar’s commitment to regional stability and its partnership with Washington.

Qatari media reported that the talks also incorporated indirect feedback from Hamas representatives, focusing on humanitarian access in Gaza and efforts to broker a sustainable ceasefire. US officials Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler participated in the discussions, particularly those related to hostages and conflict mediation.

Trump arrived in Doha after earlier meetings in Saudi Arabia and is expected to continue his regional tour in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.