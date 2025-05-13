US, Saudi Arabia ink historic $600B partnership

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday signed a strategic economic partnership agreement and a series of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in Riyadh, marking a major expansion in bilateral cooperation.

According to the White House, the agreements form part of a broader $600 billion investment package spanning defense, energy, technology, infrastructure, and health.

THE TRUMP EFFECT💰$600,000,000,000President Donald J. Trump Secures Historic $600 Billion Investment Commitment in Saudi Arabia

A key component of the deals is a record $142 billion arms agreement that includes advanced US military equipment and comprehensive training for Saudi forces. Reuters described the deal as “the largest in history,” noting that discussions also included a potential Saudi acquisition of F-35 fighter jets.

The package also includes a $20 billion Saudi investment—via DataVolt—in US-based artificial intelligence data centers and energy infrastructure. In addition, $80 billion in joint tech-sector investments are planned from major companies such as Google, Oracle, Uber, and AMD across both countries.

Infrastructure agreements feature prominently, including $2 billion in large-scale Saudi projects to be implemented by US firms AECOM and Parsons. Other deals involve $14.2 billion worth of US gas turbines from FEVernova and $4.8 billion in Boeing 737-8 aircraft exports.

HRH the Crown Prince and #US President sign Strategic Economic Partnership between the governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America.

Health and manufacturing initiatives are also part of the portfolio, with a $5.8 billion investment from Shamekh IV Solutions that includes a factory in Michigan. The two countries also launched three joint investment funds worth $14 billion, focusing on energy, defense, and sports within the United States.

Trump arrived today at King Khalid International Airport aboard Air Force One, escorted by Saudi F-15 fighter jets. He was received by the Crown Prince and accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers and senior officials. The US president described his Gulf tour, which includes the UAE and Qatar, as a “historic trip.”

President Donald J. Trump salutes as the Star-Spangled Banner is played at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.

Following the announcement ceremony at Al-Yamamah Palace, Trump departed to attend the Saudi-US Investment Forum.

The forum brought together ministers and business leaders from both countries, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who joined a royal luncheon held earlier at the Royal Court.

This visit marks Trump’s first official overseas trip of his second presidential term and echoes his first foreign visit eight years ago, which also began in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the kingdom’s central role in Washington’s strategic calculus.