Iraq's crude oil exports to the U.S. surge, surpass KSA

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has reported a noteworthy increase in Iraq's oil exports to the United States over the past week.

According to EIA data released on Saturday, the average U.S. crude oil imports from eight major countries reached 4.710 million barrels daily. This marked a decrease of 1.132 thousand barrels per day compared to the previous week's figure of 5.842 million barrels per day.

The data revealed that Iraq's oil exports to the United States reached 178 thousand barrels per day last week, indicating a substantial increase of 142 thousand barrels per day from the previous week's average of 36 thousand barrels per day.

Among the major sources of the USA oil revenues during the past week, Canada took the lead with an average of 3,243 million barrels per day, followed by Mexico with 571 million barrels per day. Nigeria contributed an average of 174 thousand barrels per day, and Brazil followed closely with an average of 148 thousand barrels per day.