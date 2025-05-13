Trump in Saudi Arabia: A strategic move to shield the region from escalation

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump’s arrival in Saudi Arabia is a calculated message of support for Riyadh’s rising geopolitical influence amid ongoing turbulence in the Middle East, a Saudi analyst said on Tuesday.

International Relations Expert Mutair Al-Ruwaili explained to Shafaq News that the trip is “a reflection of the Kingdom’s pivotal role” in navigating regional conflicts and representing Arab concerns on the global stage, pointing out that Trump’s decision to begin his first Middle East tour in Riyadh signals “a recognition of Saudi Arabia’s ability to balance competing interests and maintain strategic stability.”

Among the visit’s priorities, he added, are economic and defense agreements likely to be unveiled during meetings with Gulf leaders. Yet beyond formal deals, Al-Ruwaili emphasized the broader goal: “to push back the shadow of crises and prevent further Israeli escalation in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon.”

The analyst also pointed to Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic posture as a key asset. “Riyadh maintains equal distance from all sides—East and West. That neutrality gives it unmatched leverage in Washington’s regional calculus.”

Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning, kicking off a regional tour that also includes the UAE and Qatar. According to the US State Department, the visit focuses on regional security, defense, energy, investment, and ongoing cooperation to tackle shared challenges.

The visit coincides with critical regional developments—including the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, Israeli strikes on Iranian proxies, and stalled nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington. “There’s growing speculation about potential US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites,” Al-Ruwaili said, suggesting that Trump’s presence may be intended to defuse rising tensions.